ex-Titans guard Rodger Saffold signs with Bills

It didn’t take long for ex Tennessee Titan offensive guard Rodger Saffold to find a new home on Monday afternoon. Saffold has reportedly signed a two-year contract with the Buffalo Bills. The deal occurred just hours into the legal tampering period, although Saffold didn’t necessarily have to wait until Monday to sign with a new team.

Former Titans’ guard Rodger Saffold is signing in Buffalo, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

General manager Jon Robinson released Saffold from his contract last week in a move that cleared more than $10.4 million in cap space. It was a necessary move for the cash-strapped Titans, but it slightly stings to witness Saffold land with another AFC competitor in Buffalo.

The soon-to-be-34-year-old Saffold should immediately slot into Buffalo’s starting left guard position, right next to left tackle Dion Dawkins. Saffold experienced a solid season in 2021, but often suffered from persistent shoulder issues that caused him to exit several games and miss several series’ throughout the course of the season. Saffold’s play certainly slipped in pass protection, but he remained his quality self in the running game. It’ll be interesting to see how his skill set fits into Buffalo’s typically pass-heavy offensive attack.

Saffold will possibly receive an opportunity to play a #RevengeGame. The Titans will play against Saffold and the Bills in Buffalo in 2022.