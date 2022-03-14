Titans agree to terms with Jamarco Jones

The Tennessee Titans have signed offensive lineman Jamarco Jones. He was drafted in the 5th round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. Jones has played both guard and tackle in Seattle. He could just be a depth guy that can fill in at multiple spots, or he might be in competition with Dillon Radunz to be either the right tackle or left guard.

Jones’s contract is reportedly a 2-year deal with $3.15 million in guaranteed money.

It was also announced today that the Titans will not be tendering David Quessenberry.

The Titans have some options on the offensive line now with this signing and the re-signing of Ben Jones. The offensive line will be one of the more interesting groups to watch in training camp with so much up in the air. I would expect them to add another guy in the draft to come in and compete as well.