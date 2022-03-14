Titans re-sign C Ben Jones to a two-year contract

According to multiple reports, the Tennessee Titans have re-signed starting center Ben Jones to a two-year contract worth a total of $14 million. Further financial details have yet to be released.

The #Titans are keeping C Ben Jones, source said. He gets a 2-year deal worth $14M. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2022

Earlier this morning we wrote about the importance of keeping Jones in Tennessee, and Titans general manager Jon Robinson swiftly reached an agreement with Jones and his professional representation just two hours into Monday’s legal tampering window. It’s a relief to witness Jones ultimately land back in Tennessee despite his short-lived ability to negotiate a contract with another competing franchise.

Robinson is undeniably going to make changes to a disappointing offensive line, but Jones shouldn’t have been one of those changes. He was their best and most consistent performing offensive linemen throughout the course of the 2021 campaign. Jones is one of the longest tenured Titans and has a high-level understanding of the offensive scheme that’s been in place for several years now. Jones is the ideal athlete and player to help spearhead Tennessee’s outside zone system.

Terms of the contract seem extremely fair as well. Jones is coming off the best season of his career and just witnessed a two-year deal worth $13.5 million previously signed with the Titans reach its end, and he lands an extremely reasonable and similar deal here.

