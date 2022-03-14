NFL Free Agency: Jarvis Landry released by Browns

Adam Schefter is reporting that the Cleveland Browns have officially released Jarvis Landry. This move has been expected since the Browns acquired Amari Cooper last week. Landry should have a pretty good market.

There have been conflicting reports about the relationship between Landry and Ryan Tannehill. There is no secret the relationship between the two wasn’t good when Landry was sent to the Browns. There has been some talk that they have since buried the hatchet. Who knows really?

Landry and Julio Jones are pretty similar at this point in their respective careers. If the Titans were to be interested in signing Landry, I would expect it to be at the expense of Julio on the roster. That would be an upgrade.

Landry has had a really nice career. He has been in the league for eight years and his stat line is 688/7,598/37. He will turn 30 during the 2022 NFL season.