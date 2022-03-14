NFL Free agency: Titans sign Geoff Swaim to 1-year deal

John Glennon is reporting that the Tennessee Titans and Geoff Swaim have agreed to a 1-year contract extension:

#Titans have agreed to terms on 1-yr deal with Geoff Swaim. — John Glennon (@glennonsports) March 14, 2022

Swaim was the best TE on the roster last year. That might sound like a really good thing, but really it is like being the smartest kid in summer school. The TE position might have been the most disappointing position on the roster last year that wasn’t injury-related.

The Titans need to do a lot at receiver and tight end to upgrade the weapons around Ryan Tannehill. Re-signing Swaim is fine if it is part of a larger plan to get guys that can actually make plays in the passing game. If Swaim is supposed to be THE answer at TE we have a problem. I doubt that to be the case.

