Titans betting favorite to land JuJu Smith-Schuster

Jamie Eisner of The Draft Network has listed some odds on landing spots for guys that are set to become free agents. He has the Tennessee Titans listed as the favorite to land JuJu Smith-Schuster if he doesn’t return to the Pittsburgh Steelers:

JuJu Smith-Schuster's next team (if not PIT):



Titans (+300)

Falcons (+450)

Ravens (+600)

Eagles (+800)

Chiefs (+800)

Bears (+800)

Chargers (+900)

Jaguars (10/1)

Commanders (16/1) — Jaime Eisner (@JaimeEisner) March 14, 2022

I go on record every time a free agent receiver is mentioned that the Titans should always at least kick the tires. Smith-Schuster is better than every receiver on the roster not named A.J. Brown or Julio Jones. They should absolutely be interested.

With that being said, Smith-Schuster is a little redundant to what they already have. He is a big receiver that can work underneath. They really need a guy that can stretch the field. Smith-Schuster isn’t that guy.

I would be interested in him as a piece of overhauling the receiver room. At that point they would probably need to move on from Juilo and would still need to draft or sign a guy that can stretch the field.