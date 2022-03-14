NFL free agency negotiating period open thread

[UPDATE 11:21 AM] - Browns have officially released Jarvis Landry.

[UPDATE 11:18 AM] - Titans bringing back Geoff Swaim on a 1-year deal.

Tampering is illegal, so by definition, there is no such thing as legal tampering. With that being said, the NFL free agency negotiating period kicks off this morning at 11 AM central time. Every year I am amazed at how quickly after the window opens that the deals come together. It’s almost like teams are talking to free agents before it is legal.

The Tennessee Titans have under $150,000 in cap space according to Over the Cap. There are still quite a few moves they can make to increase that number. Also, the salary cap isn’t real so they can do whatever they want.

The Titans' biggest hole right now is TE. All three of their top guys from last year, MyCole Pruitt, Geoff Swaim, and Anthony Firkser, are all set to become free agents. I wouldn’t expect any of those guys back.

They also have a huge need at offensive line. They currently don’t have their starting left guard, center, and right tackle from last season under contract. There is a lot of work to be done there.

