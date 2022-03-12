Withrow: Mutual interest between Rob Gronkowski and Titans

Chad Withrow of Outkick 360 is reporting that there is “mutual interest” between the Tennessee Titans and Rob Gronkowski.

I’m hearing there is serious mutual interest between the #Titans and Rob Gronkowski. If he decides to play in 2022, Nashville will be an option. — Chad Withrow (@TheChadWithrow) March 12, 2022

We have talked a lot about the Titans needing to completely overhaul their TE room. Signing Gronk would certainly be one way of doing that. They would still need to add another TE either in free agency or the draft and a couple of receivers.

Gronkowski has already retired once but came back to join his friend Tom Brady with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If Brady could talk Gronk out of retirement, do you think there is a chance that Gronk could talk Brady out of retirement and convince him he wants to play in Tennessee?

I understand that’s not a real possibility but maybe signing Gronk actually is. There are so many rumors flying around right now. We will start to get some of the answers Monday when the negotiating period opens.