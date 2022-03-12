Cowboys trading Amari Cooper to the Browns

Various media people are reporting that the Dallas Cowboys are trading WR Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns. The trade will become official when the new league year opens next week. Ian Rapoport is reporting that the Browns are sending a 5th round pick to the Cowboys. The teams are also swapping 6th round picks:

It’s a 5th rounder going to Dallas and the two teams are swapping 6 rounders. https://t.co/LUfAijXZB8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2022

The Tennessee Titans were apparently not in on the Cooper discussions.* That’s a mistake because they need to be exploring every option to upgrade the weapons that they have.

Cleveland seems to be good for one of these moves every offseason. It doesn’t usually work out for them, but they are always out here going for it.

We are now just under 48 hours from the free agency negotiation period opening in the NFL. It is going to be fun to see all the moves that are announced over the next few days. What moves do you expect the Titans to make?

*Jordan Schultz says the Titans would have been interested in free agency: