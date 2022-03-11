 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Titans and Brett Kern agree to re-worked contract

By Jimmy Morris
/ new
Miami Dolphins v Tennessee Titans Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Field Yates of ESPN is reporting that the Tennessee Titans and punter Brett Kern have agreed to a re-worked contract:

Kern was set to have a $3.75 million dollar cap number before the re-worked contract. There were some people, like a guy who used to write for this site who shall remain nameless, suggesting Kern could be cut:

The audacity!

It would be really weird for Kern to not be on the Titans. I know that day is coming in the near future, but I am glad that it will not be in 2022!

The Titans brought Kern in from the Denver Broncos midway through the 2009 season. He has been bombing punts for the team ever since.

There are still some moves to be made before free agency opens next week. See the names in the tweet above from he who shall not be named because he suggested Kern should be cut.

Love you, Mike!

More From Music City Miracles

Loading comments...