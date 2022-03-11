Titans and Brett Kern agree to re-worked contract

Field Yates of ESPN is reporting that the Tennessee Titans and punter Brett Kern have agreed to a re-worked contract:

The Titans and P Brett Kern have agreed to a reworked deal for 2022, per source. Kern, the team’s all-time punting leader and longest tenured player on the roster, will now make $2.2M in compensation this season. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 11, 2022

Kern was set to have a $3.75 million dollar cap number before the re-worked contract. There were some people, like a guy who used to write for this site who shall remain nameless, suggesting Kern could be cut:

Also, on notice:



Jackrabbit Jenkins

Taylor Lewan

Rodger Saffold

Julio Jones

Zach Cunningham

*whispers* maybe Brett Kern



Don't think they'll all get cut, but they are prime candidates. Some could get restructured. Would put Cunningham in the very likely restructured category. — Mike Herndon (@MikeMiracles) March 10, 2022

The audacity!

It would be really weird for Kern to not be on the Titans. I know that day is coming in the near future, but I am glad that it will not be in 2022!

The Titans brought Kern in from the Denver Broncos midway through the 2009 season. He has been bombing punts for the team ever since.

There are still some moves to be made before free agency opens next week. See the names in the tweet above from he who shall not be named because he suggested Kern should be cut.

Love you, Mike!