ESPN calls Maxx Williams perfect fit for Titans

ESPN did an article today where they paired each team with their perfect free agent fit. They lined up former Arizona Cardinals TE Maxx Williams with the Tennessee Titans. This does seem like a pairing that makes a lot of sense. Williams won’t be a guy that breaks the bank, and the Titans desperately need to upgrade their TE room.

As the commentary in the article points out, Williams is not the first name that comes to mind when thinking about upgrading the Titans offense. They definitely need better weapons. While Williams may not fill that role, he does give them versatility at the position. He is a really good run blocker and can catch the ball enough.

Williams was a second-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2015 NFL Draft. For his career, he has 102 catches for 94 yards and 6 touchdowns.

Is Williams a guy you think Jon Robinson should target in free agency?