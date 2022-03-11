Titans news links: Roster moves, stadium update

The one roster move we didn’t hit here yesterday was that the Tennessee Titans cut Darrynton Evans. This shouldn’t have come as a surprise. Evans wasn’t able to be healthy at all during his time here. That 2020 draft, WOOF.

The Titans are working on a plan to build a new stadium next to Nissan Stadium. I cannot wait to see what the plans for the new stadium look like. Will they go retractable roof? My guess is yes so they can attract some other major events.

If you missed the other roster moves from yesterday, here is your recap:

Signed Teair Tart to a 1-year extension

Signed Logan Woodside and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine to 1-year extensions

Released Rodger Saffold

Released Kendall Lamm

I expect there to be some more movement with the roster in the next few days. There will likely be tweaks to some contracts, Taylor Lewan and Zach Cunningham, and possibly additional releases - Jackrabbit Jenkins would be at the top of that list.