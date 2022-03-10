Titans release Rodger Saffold

In a move that hurts a little but wasn’t unexpected, the Tennessee Titans are releasing Rodger Saffold according to Adam Schefter:

Titans informed Pro-Bowl guard Rodger Saffold that they are releasing him, per source.



This would have been the fourth year of a four-year, $44 million deal that had a $1 million roster bonus due next week. One more free-agent guard. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2022

The move clears $10.5 million against the cap for this season. Saffold was good in 2021, but the injuries were starting to pile up, and the Titans just couldn’t afford to pay him the money he was due with everything else they need to get done this offseason.

Of course this leaves a big hole on the offensive line. The only have Taylor Lewan and Nate Davis under contract right now. That means they need to replace 3/5 of their starting offensive line depending on what happens with Ben Jones. Lewan might not even be safe at his current number.

They have some internal options to fill the hole including Aaron Brewer and Dillon Radunz. If Radunz ends up playing guard that will be a bit of a disappointment, but hey, it’s better than him being inactive!