Titans release Rodger Saffold

By Jimmy Morris
Jacksonville Jaguars v Tennessee Titans Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

In a move that hurts a little but wasn’t unexpected, the Tennessee Titans are releasing Rodger Saffold according to Adam Schefter:

The move clears $10.5 million against the cap for this season. Saffold was good in 2021, but the injuries were starting to pile up, and the Titans just couldn’t afford to pay him the money he was due with everything else they need to get done this offseason.

Of course this leaves a big hole on the offensive line. The only have Taylor Lewan and Nate Davis under contract right now. That means they need to replace 3/5 of their starting offensive line depending on what happens with Ben Jones. Lewan might not even be safe at his current number.

They have some internal options to fill the hole including Aaron Brewer and Dillon Radunz. If Radunz ends up playing guard that will be a bit of a disappointment, but hey, it’s better than him being inactive!

