Titans release OT Kendall Lamm

The Tennessee Titans have released offensive linemen Kendall Lamm, per the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

The #Titans are releasing OL Kendall Lamm, who signed a two-year deal before last season. Appeared in 12 games last season. He was due $3.3 million this upcoming season. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 10, 2022

Lamm signed a two-year deal worth $6.8 million with the Titans last offseason. He was set to carry a cap hit just north of $4 million in 2022. His release immediately creates $3.1 million in additional cap space. That’s a valuable amount for a team that’s currently up against the cap. More releases and/or restructures could be on the way.

Lamm entered training camp with a chance to start at right tackle, but a training camp injury that limited him throughout the pre-season hindered his chances of earning the starting job. David Quessenberry became the starting right tackle and maintained that role throughout the course of the season. It placed Lamm in a backup swing role. Lamm appeared in 12 games for the Titans in 2021, starting one.

With Quessenberry currently set to reach free agency, the Titans have two offensive tackles on their roster — Taylor Lewan and Dillon Radunz, who spent a lot of time learning the guard positions last season. More moves are certainly coming at the tackle position in the coming days. It could be as simple as re-signing Quessenberry and having him contend with Radunz for a starting job in 2022, or it could be something bigger. The 2022 NFL Draft possesses another opportunity for the Titans to add an offensive tackle if need be.

