ESPN post Senior Bowl Mock Draft: Titans go offense

And just like that, Senior Bowl week is wrapped up. Next up will be the NFL Combine to kick off March, and then free agency and the draft will follow. It’s a crucial offseason for Jon Robinson and the Titans, who fell short in the divisional round to the Bengals after capturing the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

Plenty of questions are on the horizon, but we can all agree on one thing — the Titans need to get deeper at wide receiver. Julio Jones isn’t getting any younger, and you can probably count on him missing at least a few games in 2022. Frankly, Robinson didn’t do enough on the receiver depth chart last offseason, and you saw that issue pop up several times throughout 2021.

Fixing that issue should be atop the to-do list, and that’s exactly what ESPN did in their latest mock draft. Jordan Reid gave the Titans Chris Olave (WR, Ohio State) in his latest two-round mock following the Senior Bowl.

In search of a long-term answer that provides a different dynamic, Olave would bring speed; he’s a target who can take advantage of all three areas of the field. One NFL scout described Olave to me as a “more polished Will Fuller.” Olave has a slender 6-foot-1 frame and could run in the 4.3s in the 40-yard dash at the combine. (Reid)

Olave would provide immediate depth and obviously provide plenty of future value down the road as the long-term running mate with A.J. Brown. Olave caught 13 touchdowns passes last season, putting up 936 yards on 65 catches. He was a three-year starter for Ohio State.

No complaints here from me. The Titans need more firepower and Olave would give them that. In today’s NFL, you better have 3-4 legitimate options in the passing game, especially with how we’ve seen both Jones and Brown miss games over the last two seasons.