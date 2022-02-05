Davenport: Aaron Rodgers not an option for the Titans

Yesterday we talked about the report that Aaron Rodgers had bought land in the middle Tennessee area and the fact that it meant nothing as far as football is concerned. Turron Davenport did some actual legwork and is reporting that “the Titans don’t consider Rodgers to be an option for them at quarterback.”

That should but this thing to bed. There has been a lot of talk about what should and shouldn’t be a story surrounding this whole thing. What is or isn’t a story shouldn’t be driven by what people want to talk about. Just because we as Titans’ fans know we are an elite quarterback away from being arguably the best team in the NFL doesn’t mean that we should start inventing scenarios where the Titans could get an elite quarterback. The media should be better than that.

Kudos to TD for doing some actual reporting here. Unfortunately, there are too few reporters in the media doing that these days.