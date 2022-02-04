Report: Titans adding former Texans OC Tim Kelly to staff

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN is reporting that the Titans are working on adding Tim Kelly to their staff:

Former Texans OC Tim Kelly in talks to join Titans offensive staff, per sources. Nothing done but that's the plan. Kelly was with Mike Vrabel in Houston. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 4, 2022

Last year Shane Bowen struggled and Mike Vrabel added Jim Schwartz as a defensive assistant. The defense got a lot better in 2021. There is no doubt the players they added had a lot to do with that, but Schwartz also most likely played a role.

We have been over and over and over and over 40 more times how bad Todd Downing was in the playoff game. Adding Tim Kelly could hopefully pay similar dividends.

Kelly started his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Penn State. He has been on the Texans coaching staff since 2014. He was the offensive coordinator there for the last three years.

It was reported last year that Mike Vrabel wanted to interview Kelly last year before Downing was hired as OC. The Texans declined that request.