On the Titans and Aaron Rodgers

By now you have heard the buzz. Aaron Rodgers bought property in middle Tennessee. It was first reported by Jared Stillman. It has since been “confirmed” by other people. Let me tell you something, that means absolutely nothing when it comes to football. If you live in middle Tennessee like I do, you know that for the last 5+ years people have been moving here in droves. In fact, the guys on Midday 180 had a running bit about it being noon and how many people had already moved here that day. It’s a great place to live for numerous reasons.

Stillman also said he has a source that said Rodgers would be open to playing for the Titans. I haven’t seen that anywhere else, but even if it is reported by multiple people it doesn’t really mean anything. Rodgers can’t unilaterally decide where he is going to play next year. Rodgers is under contract with the Green Bay Packers through the 2023 season. The Packers have to either cut him or trade him if he isn’t going to be in Green Bay in 2022.

The other thing to consider here is that the Titans would have to find a trade partner for Ryan Tannehill if they are going to bring Rodgers in. That isn’t as crazy as it might sound considering the team that traded for him could get out of his contract after 2022. Tannehill is better than at least half of the starters in the league. There are plenty of teams that would take him on that 1-year deal.

Is there a scenario where the Titans could package Tannehill (and probably draft picks) to the Packers for Aaron Rodgers? There is, but we don’t know if that is something that would interest the Packers.

The other thing with the Packers is that they have Jordan Love, who they drafted in the first round back in 2020. Do they want to wait another year before handing him the keys? Do they even want to hand him the keys at all? Again, things that we don’t know.

All of this is to say there are a million things that have to be sorted out for even the possibility of Rodgers coming to the Titans. Is it impossible? No, but to just act like something is going on because he bought property in the area is nothing more than putting something out there just to get attention. But hey, you have to give Stillman credit, it did just that.

Rumors are fun and all, but I would be shocked if Ryan Tannehill isn’t the starter when the Titans take the field in September.