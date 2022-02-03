Titans appear set to retain front office executives Monti Ossenfort and Ryan Cowden

The Tennessee Titans entered the offseason at risk of losing a pair of crucial executives as Director of Player Personnel Monti Ossenfort and Vice President of Player Personnel Ryan Cowden were viewed as prime candidates to land GM jobs elsewhere.

Ossenfort was viewed as a finalist for the Chicago Bears job, but the Bears hired former player and Kansas City Chiefs co-director of player personnel Ryan Poles last Tuesday. Ossenfort also interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings, who confirmed the hiring of former Cleveland Browns Vice President of Football Operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. Cowden interviewed with the New York Giants, who ultimately hired former Buffalo Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen.

With all of these franchises having now hired different people to lead their organizations, it seems increasingly likely that both Cowden and Ossenfort will not leave the Titans this offseason. At the moment, the pair of front-office executives have no other interviews lined up, and no GM jobs are actually available after the Las Vegas Raiders hired Dave Ziegler from the New England Patriots’ staff. While there is still time for that to change, the Titans should keep both Ossenfort and Cowden for the 2022 campaign.

Cowden, 43, just completed his fourth season as the Tennessee Titans’ vice president of player personnel, his sixth with the franchise and his 22nd in the NFL. Ossenfort just completed his second season as Tennessee’s Director of Player Personnel. Ossenfort spent most of his previous NFL career with the Patriots, where he helped them win four Super Bowls.

Tennessee’s front office remains incredibly stable.