Titans 4-round 2022 Mock Draft: Melo 1.0

Welcome to my first mini Mock Draft of the year! I’ll compile a few of these leading up to late April. I’m starting with a four-round edition, and will expand in the coming weeks. I am deeply familiar with the upcoming draft class and hope to share my knowledge with our readers. The Tennessee Titans own the 26th overall selection in the first round, and don’t pick again until the third round. It’s the after-effect of last year’s Julio Jones trade. I didn’t make any trades for this iteration of the mock, but I do believe the Titans should possess some interest in trading back. This draft should address the future of the offense, as the Titans are getting older and need help at just about every position on that side of the ball. I used The Draft Network’s Mock Draft Simulator, as I find it to be extremely realistic.

26th overall - Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

Players I passed on: QB Kenny Pickett, WR Drake London, OG Zion Johnson and LB Devin Lloyd.

Olave is a smooth playmaker that would immediately help transform Tennessee’s group of receivers. The Titans have to be better prepared for Jones’ injury issues in 2022 than they were in 2021. Depth is an issue that must be addressed. They can’t keep counting on Nick Westbrook and Chester Rogers in big spots. Olave would make the Titans legitimately three-deep at the receiver position.

90th overall - Cade Otton, TE, Washington

Players I passed on: EDGE Drake Jackson, TE Jalen Wydermyer, LB Leo Chanel and WR Wan’Dale Robinson

The Titans desperately need to overhaul the tight end position this summer. Anthony Firkser, MyCole Pruitt and Geoff Swaim are all set to be free agents and the Titans shouldn’t be in a hurry to retain any of them. Otton is a dual-threat tight end that can play both as a pass-catcher and as an in-line blocker.

129th overall - Cole Strange, IOL, Chattanooga

Players I passed on: WR Khalil Shakir, LB Brandon Smith, RB Dameon Price and IOL Tyreese Robinson.

I believe Strange will be a riser throughout this process. The local small schooler went to the Senior Bowl in January and proved he belongs amongst better competition. Strange can play any of the three positions across the interior and the Titans have changes coming at both left guard and center in the coming years. This is a perfect pick-and-stash type player.

142nd overall - Dane Belton, S, Iowa

Players I passed on: RB Rachaad White, LB Terrel Bernard, RB Jerome Ford and RB Hasaan Haskins.

Dane Cruikshank and Matthias Farley in free agency and Amani Hooker’s contract expires following the 2022 campaign. It wouldn’t surprise me to witness Robinson take a mid-round safety. Belton had an excellent junior campaign by recording five interceptions, three tackles for loss, 46 tackles and seven pass breakups.