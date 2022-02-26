Titans free agent spotlight: Long snapper Morgan Cox

Welcome to Music City Miracles’ Tennessee Titans 2022 NFL Free Agency Primer! Free agency is set to begin on March 16th, but the Titans are able to re-sign their own free agents before then. General manager Jon Robinson will be hard at work as the 2022 iteration of the Titans will begin to take shape over the next few weeks. March 8th represents the deadline for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

The Titans currently possess 28 free agents, including several key starters and role players. Over the next few weeks, we’ll take an in-depth look at each free agent and provide arguments for why the Titans should, or shouldn’t re-sign that player. We’ll also offer our final verdict and a prediction to go along with our analysis.

Today, we’re looking at a rotational linebacker and crucial special teamer.

Name: Morgan Cox

Position: Long Snapper

Current Age: 35 (Cox will turn 36 in April)

Why the Titans should keep Cox: Cox signed a one-year deal with the Titans in March of 2021. Cox is a Tennessee native and former Volunteer that grew up a Titans fan. The Titans were in desperate need of a new long snapper following the midseason 2020 release of long-time snapper Beau Brinkley. General manager Jon Robinson took no chances at the position by signing a four-time Pro Bowler in Cox, who immediately came in and secured the position.

Cox had an excellent 2021 season. We can’t recall a single instance where Tennessee experienced a bad snap, either in the kicking game or punting game in 2021. Cox received several Pro Bowl votes and was an alternate candidate for the event.

Why the Titans should let Cox walk: The soon-to-be-36-year-old doesn’t have much left in the tank and the Titans could look to get younger at the position in hopes of finding a more long-term solution. Cox won’t be around forever, and there’s no guarantee he even wants to play in 2022, either. A player of Cox’s age could consider retirement, and the Titans need to be prepared for all scenarios.

Final verdict: The Titans should absolutely bring Cox back, assuming the veteran plans to continue playing. There’s no reason he shouldn’t return to Nashville based on his flawless performances throughout 2021. Peace of mind is the most important trait a long snapper can deliver, and Cox has done just that throughout his entire career. As a Tennessee native, it’s tough to envision Cox wanting to play elsewhere at this point.

Prediction: Cox returns to the Titans in 2022 via another one-year deal.

What are your thoughts? Should the Titans re-sign Cox? Leave your opinion in the comments.