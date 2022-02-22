Titans sign former Tennessee Volunteers WR Josh Malone

The Tennessee Titans have signed former Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Josh Malone to a reserves/future contract, the team announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Malone originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round selection by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2017 NFL Draft. Malone played for the Bengals in 2017-2018 before spending time on various different rosters since then. Malone (6-3, 205) has played in 26 career NFL games, and he has 11 catches for 91 yards in those contests.

Malone is certainly best remembered locally for his collegiate career in Tennessee. Malone played in 39 career games with the Volunteers, where he caught 104 passes for 1,608 yards and 14 touchdowns. Malone had 50 catches for 972 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Vols in a career-best 2016 campaign.

Futures contracts go into effect on the first day of the new league year. Since there are no practice squads during the offseason, teams are allowed to sign players for the offseason as they prepare for the next season. The Titans have actually signed 17 players in total to futures contracts thus far. Most of those players were on the practice squad at some point in 2021, including Christian DiLauro, Mason Kinsey, Cody Hollister, Kevin Hogan and several others.

