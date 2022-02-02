REPORT: Titans hire Bobby King as new inside linebackers coach

Paul Kuharsky is reporting that Bobby King is the new inside linebackers coach for the Tennessee Titans, replacing the veteran Jim Haslett who was let go last week.

#Titans hiring Bobby King to replace Jim Haslett https://t.co/GgUyYvtFXu — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) February 2, 2022

King reportedly joins the Titans after coaching inside linebackers for the Houston Texans for the previous four seasons. The Texans fired head coach David Culley and are in the midst of hiring their next coach, so King was likely looking for a new job. He’s apparently landed one in Tennessee.

Mike Vrabel has consistently filled out his coaching staff with coaches he’s familiar with from his days as the Texans’ defensive coordinator, and this appointment is no different. Vrabel and Shane Bowen both know King from working with him on the Texans staff under Bill O’Brien in 2017. King is a veteran coach with plenty of experience under his belt.

The play of the inside linebackers has been a mixed bag for this team, and Vrabel will hope that King can improve that. King’s appointment signals that the Titans plan on retaining Zach Cunningham, who remains under contract and worked with Vrabel, Bowen and King in Houston before joining the Titans midseason. Cunningham played excellent football down the stretch.

Rashaan Evans and Jayon Brown are both free agents and are not expected to return. Tennessee may count on 2021 third-round pick Monty Rice as the team’s third inside linebacker in 2022.

