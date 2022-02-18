Titans free agent spotlight: LB Nick Dzubnar

Welcome to Music City Miracles’ Tennessee Titans 2022 NFL Free Agency Primer! Free agency is set to begin on March 16th, but the Titans are able to re-sign their own free agents before then. General manager Jon Robinson will be hard at work as the 2022 iteration of the Titans will begin to take shape over the next few weeks. March 8th represents the deadline for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

The Titans currently possess 28 free agents, including several key starters and role players. Over the next few weeks, we’ll take an in-depth look at each free agent and provide arguments for why the Titans should, or shouldn’t re-sign that player. We’ll also offer our final verdict and a prediction to go along with our analysis.

Today, we’re looking at a rotational linebacker and crucial special teamer.

Name: Nick Dzubnar

Position: Linebacker/special teams ace

Current Age: 30 (Dzubnar will turn 31 before the 2022 campaign begins)

Why the Titans should keep Dzubnar: Dzubnar just completed his second season in Tennessee and is a crucial special teams player. Dzubnar initially signed a one-year deal with the Titans in March of 2020 and was re-signed to another one-year deal in late August just prior to the 2021 campaign. Dzubnar has an excellent relationship with the coaching staff, particularly special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman, who Mike Vrabel decided to retain this offseason. Aukerman’s return increases Dzubnar’s chances of returning on yet another one-year deal in 2022. Every team needs core special teamers, and Dzubnar is that kind of player.

Why the Titans should let Dzubnar walk: The Titans should get younger and cheaper at the position. Dzubnar isn’t going to be around forever and now is the time to think about replacing him with a younger version of himself. Plenty of special teams aces are available during Day 3 of the draft, and in undrafted free agency as well. The Titans should be able to find a replacement who can actually develop at the linebacker position, as well. Dzubnar is rarely trusted to actually play defense, and perhaps the Titans can find a younger player that can kill two birds with one stone.

Final verdict: The Titans should at least attempt to go in a different direction. In 2021, they brought Dzubnar back in late August after assessing the needs of their roster throughout the early portion of training camp. Dzubnar is unlikely to be a hot commodity in free agency, and the Titans could probably bring him back in late August if need be.

Prediction: Dzubnar plays elsewhere in 2022.

What are your thoughts? Should the Titans re-sign Dzubnar? Leave your opinion in the comments.