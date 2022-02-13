Titans DT Jeffery Simmons trolls Bengals OG Quinton Spain following Super Bowl defeat

Oh Boy. The Los Angeles Rams reigned victorious over the Cincinnati Bengals by a final score of 23-20 in Sunday’s thrilling Super Bowl LVI. Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald made the game-winning play by defeating Bengals guard Quinton Spain in pass protection to apply pressure on Joe Burrow on a crucial fourth-and-one with under one minute to play as the Bengals were attempting to mount a game-tying or game-winning drive. Burrow essentially failed to get a pass off on the play due to Donald’s pressure and the Rams clinched the victory. The Bengals surprisingly allowed Donald to go 1-v-1 against Spain on the play, and predictably, it ended poorly for Spain.

THE PLAY THAT SEALED THE DEAL.



: #SBLVI on NBC pic.twitter.com/3z7fRQfRTs

One Tennessee Titans player seems to particularly enjoy the outcome. Titans Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons basked in the moment by taking to Twitter to troll Spain, an ex-Titan who previously spent four years in Nashville (2015-18).

Damn 67…… — Jeffery Simmons (@GrindSimmons94) February 14, 2022

Ouch! For those unfamiliar, Spain had some choice words for Simmons following Tennessee’s postseason defeat to the Bengals. We’re unsure why Spain felt comfortable talking trash after Simmons finished that game with three sacks while totally dominating the Bengals’ offensive line (Spain included) for four quarters. Oh well.

It seems like Simmons has been waiting for his moment, and with Spain essentially giving up the game-losing play in a Super Bowl, Simmons pounced on the opportunity. Epic.