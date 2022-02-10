Mike Vrabel named AP NFL Coach of the Year

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel has been named Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year.

It represents Vrabel’s second Coach of the Year honor for 2021, after the Pro Football Writers of America awarded Vrabel with the same honor. It’s well-deserved after Vrabel guided the Titans to a 12-5 record and the No. 1 seed in the AFC despite being forced to use an NFL-record 91 players due to various injuries.

Vrabel claimed the honor after capturing 36 first-place votes. Truthfully, it was a landslide.

Mike Vrabel wins AP Coach of the Year award. Here's the voting:

Mike Vrabel 36

Matt LaFleur 8#Raiders Rich Bisaccia 3

Zac Taylor 2

Bill Belichick 1 — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) February 11, 2022

Vrabel’s entire speech was captured by Jim Wyatt. You can watch Vrabel’s acceptance speech below.

Here’s the moment at NFL Honors when @Titans HC Mike Vrabel was named 2021 AP NFL Coach of the Year. @CedEntertainer did the honors from #SuperBowl.



WATCH pic.twitter.com/tiFryTS05L — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) February 11, 2022

Vrabel also spoke with the always wonderful Teresa Walker regarding his shiny new contract extension.

#Titans @CoachVrabel50 on his contract extension announced Tuesday notes as I ask that he tried to tell me. But until the deal’s done, why I kept asking: pic.twitter.com/mP11fYHt4L — Teresa Walker (@TeresaMWalker) February 11, 2022

Congratulations, coach!