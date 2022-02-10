 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mike Vrabel named AP NFL Coach of the Year

BREAKING: Mike Vrabel has won NFL Coach of the Year!

By Justin Melo
NFL: NFL Honors-Red Carpet Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel has been named Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year.

It represents Vrabel’s second Coach of the Year honor for 2021, after the Pro Football Writers of America awarded Vrabel with the same honor. It’s well-deserved after Vrabel guided the Titans to a 12-5 record and the No. 1 seed in the AFC despite being forced to use an NFL-record 91 players due to various injuries.

Vrabel claimed the honor after capturing 36 first-place votes. Truthfully, it was a landslide.

Vrabel’s entire speech was captured by Jim Wyatt. You can watch Vrabel’s acceptance speech below.

Vrabel also spoke with the always wonderful Teresa Walker regarding his shiny new contract extension.

Congratulations, coach!

