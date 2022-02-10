Mike Vrabel named AP NFL Coach of the Year

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel has been named Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year.
Coach of the Year @CoachVrabel50 pic.twitter.com/ac3gAUjVeH— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) February 11, 2022
It represents Vrabel’s second Coach of the Year honor for 2021, after the Pro Football Writers of America awarded Vrabel with the same honor. It’s well-deserved after Vrabel guided the Titans to a 12-5 record and the No. 1 seed in the AFC despite being forced to use an NFL-record 91 players due to various injuries.
Vrabel claimed the honor after capturing 36 first-place votes. Truthfully, it was a landslide.
Mike Vrabel wins AP Coach of the Year award. Here's the voting:— Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) February 11, 2022
Mike Vrabel 36
Matt LaFleur 8#Raiders Rich Bisaccia 3
Zac Taylor 2
Bill Belichick 1
Vrabel’s entire speech was captured by Jim Wyatt. You can watch Vrabel’s acceptance speech below.
Here’s the moment at NFL Honors when @Titans HC Mike Vrabel was named 2021 AP NFL Coach of the Year. @CedEntertainer did the honors from #SuperBowl.— Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) February 11, 2022
WATCH pic.twitter.com/tiFryTS05L
Vrabel also spoke with the always wonderful Teresa Walker regarding his shiny new contract extension.
#Titans @CoachVrabel50 on his contract extension announced Tuesday notes as I ask that he tried to tell me. But until the deal’s done, why I kept asking: pic.twitter.com/mP11fYHt4L— Teresa Walker (@TeresaMWalker) February 11, 2022
Congratulations, coach!
