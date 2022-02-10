Super Bowl LVI: Rams-Bengals Over/Under currently set at 48.5

We’re just days away from Super Bowl LVI! The Cincinnati Bengals will meet the Los Angeles Rams (-4.5) at SoFi Stadium this Sunday, Feb. 13, in Inglewood, California with the winner capturing Super Bowl LVI. The Rams are currently favored by 4.5-points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Over/Under is currently set at 48.5 points and the moneyline is +170 for the Bengals and -200 for the Rams. This marks the first contest of the year between the Bengals and Rams. The halftime show will present performances by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem and Mary J. Blige.

The Bengals, who defeated the Titans in the divisional round, shocked the world by then defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in this year’s AFC Championship Game. Starting quarterback Joe Burrow and head coach Zac Taylor deserve a ton of credit for Cincinnati’s quick turnaround. Taylor will be ironically coaching against one of his old mentors in Sean McVay.

Several former Titans have a chance to earn a Super Bowl ring on Sunday, including Quinton Spain (Bengals), Matthew Orzech (Rams), Kareem Orr (Rams), Javian Hawkins (Rams), Wyatt Ray (Bengals) and Xavier Su’a-Filo (Bengals).

The Titans played both of these teams in 2021, having defeated the Rams during the regular-season before eventually losing to the Bengals in the playoffs.