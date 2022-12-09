Titans-Jaguars Final Injury Report: Panic Everywhere

The Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars released their final injury report on Friday ahead of their first of two meetings this season. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel ruled OUT Denico Autry, Treylon Burks, Kristian Fulton, David Long Jr. and Tre Avery. Punt returner C.J. Board has also been ruled OUT.

The Titans are arguably more banged up than ever before. Burks suffered a concussion in last weekend’s blowout defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles. It’s a shame because Burks was beginning to come on strongly. Robert Woods and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine will start on the boundary. Cody Hollister and Kyle Philips are on IR. Racey McMath should make his regular-season debut. The Titans may need to elevate one or two of Dez Fitzpatrick, Mason Kinsey or Chris Conley from the practice squad.

Fulton and Avery will be missed at cornerback. Elijah Molden is on IR. Caleb Farley is on IR and his season is over. Roger McCreary and Terrance Mitchell will likely start on the boundary. The Titans also signed John Reid to their 53-man roster. Greg Mabin could be elevated from the practice squad. Mabin has played well in spot duty before. They need bodies at corner. Amani Hooker, Joshua Kalu and Andrew Adams will assist in the slot.

Autry continues to miss time with a serious knee injury. Tennessee’s pass rush has all but evaporated throughout Autry’s absence. Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons is also dealing with an ankle injury. The newly signed Tarell Basham may be active.

Long Jr. represents another massive absence. Long exited the Eagles contest and never returned. His usual running mate Zach Cunningham remains on IR. The Titans will move forward with the uninspiring trio of Monty Rice, Dylan Cole and Joe Schobert. Schobert allowed four receptions for 41 yards on four targets last week, per Pro Football Focus. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson would be wise to target the middle of the field.

Jaguars starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence is listed as questionable with a toe injury. Lawrence returned to a full practice on Friday after being absent for both Wednesday’s and Thursday’s practice session. Lawrence will almost certainly play. The sophomore quarterback has flashed growth in Year Two. He’s capable of carving up the Titans on Sunday.

Rookie linebacker Chad Muma is Jacksonville’s only player to be ruled OUT. The No. 70 overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, Muma had been playing a larger role as of late, but Jacksonville’s defense will hardly miss their inexperienced linebacker.