MCM Radio: The Jaguars aren’t as bad as I thought

I said it yesterday when I pulled the numbers together, the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tennessee Titans aren’t as far apart on paper as their records would indicate. The biggest difference is the Titans find a way to win close games more often than the Jags do. That is the characteristic of a Mike Vrabel football team. Whenever his coaching career is over, he will have one of the best records in one score games of any coach in NFL history. You can take that to the bank!

The injury reports didn’t change much yesterday for the two teams. The guys we are watching on the Titans' side are Denico Autry, Treylon Burks, Kristian Fulton, and David Long. None of those guys have practiced yet this week. Autry and Burks are long-shots to play for sure. We will have to see if either Fulton and/or Long can get any kind of work in today. I wouldn’t be surprised if Vrabel rules all four of those guys out today.

The Titans are getting to the point where they can consider giving some guys that are fighting through injury some time off. I am not suggesting, as some foolishly did last year before the Sunday night game against the Los Angeles Rams, that they should just rest guys in games they, according to those people, “don’t have a chance to win.” I am suggesting that getting guys healthy for the playoffs becomes the #1 goal in the last month of the season after the division is wrapped up.

