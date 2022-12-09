Titans vs Jaguars: Three Jacksonville players to watch

The Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars go head-to-head this Sunday in an AFC South clash in Nashville.

The Titans enter at 7-5 with a 3-0 record in division play as they look to extend their lead in the division with a win over the Jaguars, who enter at 4-8 with a 1-2 mark in division play.

The Titans are already a strong contender to win the AFC South, but a win over Jacksonville on Sunday would put Tennessee even closer to another divisional crown.

As the Titans and the Jags prepare to square off, let’s look at 3 Jacksonville players to watch.

#1. Trevor Lawrence

Let’s start with Jacksonville’s signal-caller.

Trevor Lawrence enters Sunday’s matchup with 17 touchdowns and 6 interceptions on the year, along with just over 2,800 passing yards.

Lawrence has certainly improved in his second year in the league, but the thing to watch with Lawrence on Sunday is a toe injury he has been dealing with this week.

It seems Lawrence will play on Sunday, although that isn’t guaranteed yet, but all indications are that he will. The question will be whether he will be hindered by the injury.

An injury like that can cause a lot of problems for a quarterback, so that's something to keep an eye on.

After being lit up last week by Jalen Hurts, how will the Titans defense respond this week?

#2. Christian Kirk

Sticking with the theme of the passing game, Christian Kirk will be a player to watch.

A free agent signing this offseason, Kirk has been the go-to-guy for Lawrence this season with 62 catches for 829 yards and 7 touchdowns this season, with 13 catches going for 20+ yards.

Kirk has finished with 100+ receiving yards in 2 of the last 3 games after having only one such performance in the first 9 games.

The Titans have allowed opposing receivers to have big performances the last two weeks, with Tee Higgins two weeks ago and AJ Brown/Devonta Smith last week.

The Titans will need to keep Kirk in check this Sunday.

#3. The Jacksonville secondary

This is obviously a group instead of a single player, but the Jacksonville defense, like Tennessee, is reeling from a poor performance last week.

The Jaguars gave up 40 points to the Detroit Lions last week, as Jared Goff went 31-41 for 340 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The Jags simply couldn’t cover Amon-Ra St. Brown, who caught 11 passes for 114 yards and both touchdowns, and DJ Chark caught 5 passes for 98 yards, including a 41-yard catch.

Jacksonville was without safety Andre Cisco last week, and the hope is that he can come back and help solidify the Jaguars secondary, but Jacksonville’s secondary hasn’t looked good in recent weeks.

We’ll see if the Titans want to test this group early on.