Holiday homegating tips for Titans vs. Texans on Christmas Eve

This year the Tennessee Titans host the Houston Texans on Christmas Eve at 12 p.m. ET. There is a pretty good chance that could be the day the Titans clinch their third straight AFC South title. While it would be a great game to attend in person, most of us will have Christmas festivities going on that day. It is the perfect chance to show off your party hosting abilities with the bonus of being able to make said party Titans-themed.

Any good Christmas party starts with the food. Most people go with a nice turkey or ham on Christmas. At my house growing up, the Christmas meal was pretty much the same as the Thanksgiving meal with turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, etc. This year you have the perfect excuse to branch out from the traditional menu.

Texas loves to brag about how good its barbecue is. Why not smoke you a nice big brisket to have while you watch the Titans crush the Texans this year? Your guests will not only be thrilled that you are giving them excellent food, but they will tell all of their friends about how sophisticated of a person you are and that you went above and beyond to have a party that wasn’t just the typical, cookie-cutter deal. You will be a legend.

Of course, you would have your house decked out in all of the best Titans Christmas gear. There are so many cool things you can buy for this theme. My favorite is definitely the Titans-themed Santa hat. It’s the perfect excuse to be festive while still supporting the team. If you really want to be remembered as a legend, buy one for all of your guests!

Now, when planning this type of event, you have to make sure that you have a room away from the party where you can go to actually watch this game. This is key when you are going to be around people that are just there for the social aspect of the party. Those people probably won’t take very kindly to you throwing stuff and dropping F-bombs if the Titans aren’t having their best game. Before you say, “It is just the Texans. That won’t happen!” I will remind you of last year’s Week 18 game between the Titans and the Texans.

All the Titans had to do that day to wrap up the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs was beat the lowly Texans. They did end up winning the game, of course, but it took a pretty miraculous play from Ryan Tannehill for them to do that. He narrowly escaped a sack and found Nick Westbrook-Ikhine down the field. That play changed the momentum of the game.

All of that to say, make sure you have a room away from everyone else where you can go if the game is close late. Trust me, you and your guests will both be happy with that decision.

Lastly, the desserts are what can really put your party over the top. Have you seen that they have Christmas Tree Cake ice cream now? I couldn’t ever find it last year, but it is pretty widely available this year. Have that ready to serve around the start of the fourth quarter. The people in attendance will love it.

After the game, the main objective is to enjoy the people you are with. That’s what the holidays are all about, right? If you follow these steps outlined for you above, they will love you so much that you won’t have to worry about any political fights popping up!