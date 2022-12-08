Raiders vs. Rams Thursday Night Football picks and predictions

The people at Amazon were probably pretty excited when they saw this game on the schedule when it first came out. You have Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald of the reigning Super Bowl Champs against the Las Vegas Raiders and their newly acquired superstar wide receiver Davante Adams. It was sure to be a match-up for two playoff bound teams.

Well, Davante Adams will play in this game. The rest of that is out the window. The Raiders are 5-7 and are still 6.5-point favorites in this one. That number probably isn’t high enough.

The only intrigue in this game for me is whether or not we see Baker Mayfield. Can Sean McVay get a quarterback ready to play in just two days? That would actually be a pretty impressive accomplishment. Even if he does, this game still probably won’t be watchable, but we will all watch it because it is on TV.

