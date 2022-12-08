Titans vs. Jaguars preview by the numbers

It’s time for another numbers preview. When I sat down to pull these numbers together I was expecting it to be clear that the Tennessee Titans are better than the Jacksonville Jaguars. Well, the numbers don’t look like that. These two teams are actually pretty similar. In fact, the Jags are better by most metrics:

The biggest thing that stands out there is that the 4-8 Jaguars have a lower point differential than the 7-5 Titans. Jacksonville has lost five games by less than one score. The Titans have two losses (Bills and Eagles) that combined for a -59 point differential, and when they win, they don’t ever blow anyone out.

Here’s the thing, we all know how much Derrick Henry loves playing the Jags. He has been bottled up the last month. This just feels like a spot for him to get right and have one of those 28/175/3 lines that we haven’t seen in a while.