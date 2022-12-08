MCM Radio: Titans-Jaguars week is here

Yesterday Mike Vrabel had his first press conference since Jon Robinson was fired on Tuesday. Vrabel made it pretty clear that he was not involved in the decision to move on from JRob. He said he was informed of the decision by Amy Adams Strunk. It was a tough spot for Vrabel to be in because he was asked a lot of questions that he didn’t really have answers for because it wasn’t his decision. It would have been a good idea for AAS to talk to the media so Vrabel didn’t have to try and answer some of those questions, but that’s not the direction they went here.

The Tennessee Titans took the field yesterday to start preparation for the Jacksonville Jaguars. The injury list is still pretty lengthy at this point. Denico Autry was still sidelined with the knee injury yesterday. It sounded like he had a 3-4 week injury when Vrabel talked about it following that win in Green Bay. This would be the third game he misses if he isn’t able to go.

Racey McMath was designated to return from IR yesterday. That is good news for this offense because he looked like a guy that could give them a downfield threat in training camp. They desperately need that - especially with Treylon Burks likely missing this game with a concussion.

