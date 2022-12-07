Titans make roster moves including Racey McMath and Elijah Molden

The Tennessee Titans made an abundance of roster moves on Wednesday afternoon. Cornerback Elijah Molden was placed on IR. Wide receiver Racey McMath and defensive back Josh Thompson were designated to return off IR. Cornerback John Reid was added to the team’s 53-man roster.

Molden is being placed on IR for a second time in 2022. He’ll miss a minimum of four contests and is eligible to return in Week 18. Molden’s sophomore campaign has ravaged by injury. A rule change will allow Molden to return to Tennessee’s secondary this season when healthy. Under previous restrictions, a second IR stint ruled a player out for the remainder of the campaign. That’s no longer the case. Molden will attempt to play a role in Tennessee’s upcoming postseason run as Tennessee’s starting nickel cornerback.

In the meantime, the likes of Roger McCreary, Amani Hooker and Andrew Adams will take up Molden’s role in the slot. A healthy Kristian Fulton, Terrance Mitchell and Tre Avery will command the boundary. The Titans also added Reid to the roster as insurance. They plucked Reid off the Atlanta Falcons’ practice squad. Reid is a former fourth-round selection of the Houston Texans (2020) who has played in 24 NFL games.

With the Titans triggering 21-day return-to-practice windows for McMath and Thompson, both players should practice immediately. McMath captured some momentum after enjoying a standout period during training camp and the preseason. McMath was intended to be the team’s deep receiver threat, but an untimely hip injury ruled him out until this moment.

McMath can help this Titans offense, but fans will probably overrate the impact he’s capable of making. McMath is certainly better than the likes of C.J. Board, Chris Conley and Cody Hollister, and every other receiver on the Titans’ practice squad. His return should add some much-needed depth to this banged-up receiver room, and the Titans should look to get him involved. Thompson is a special teams defensive back.