Filed under: NFL Reacts SB Nation Reacts Titans Reacts Survey: Week 14 By Kyle Thele Dec 7, 2022, 1:51pm CST

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Tennessee Titans fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/2121WN/">Please take our survey</a>
