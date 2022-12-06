Three internal candidates for the Tennessee Titans to replace Jon Robinson as general manager

The Tennessee Titans fired Jon Robinson yesterday. Amy Adams Strunk announced that Ryan Cowden will be making the personnel decisions for the rest of the season. They will start compiling a list of potential candidates to fill the general manager role. That list will no doubt include candidates from inside and outside the organization. Today we will be looking at the internal candidates that are certain to be on the list:

Mike Vrabel

Let me start by saying that I’d be surprised if Vrabel was given the title of general manager. With that being said, there is already a report that he will have “significant power over the Titans roster” going forward. There seems to be a belief out there that Robinson is out because he lost a power struggle with Vrabel. If that is true and Vrabel is in fact getting more control over personnel, it increases the odds that one of the guys already in the building gets the job.

Ryan Cowden

Cowden worked under Robinson as the VP of Player Personnel. He is in his 23rd season in the NFL and his seventh with the Titans according to his bio on the team’s website. He spent his first 16 seasons with the Carolina Panthers. Cowden was pegged as the guy to take over the personnel moves for the rest of the season. That would seem to give him an inside track at getting the permanent job. He has interviewed for multiple open GM positions over the last few seasons including with the New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Washington Commanders.

Monti Ossenfort

Ossenfort is currently the Titans' Director of Player Personnel. He is another guy who has been a hot name over the last couple of interview cycles. He also interviewed with the Giants as well as the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Twins. Ossenfort was hired by the Titans in 2020. Before that he worked with the Vikings, Houston Texans, and New England Patriots. He won three Super Bowl rings with the Patriots.