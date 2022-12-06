Tennessee Titans fire general manager Jon Robinson

Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero are reporting that the Tennessee Titans are firing general manager Jon Robinson:

I am in shock. Robinson has certainly had some missteps, but I never dreamed they would fire him because his philosophy seemed to be in lockstep with the philosophy of the organization and Mike Vrabel.

Here is the statement from Amy Adams Strunk (via Jim Wyatt):

“Since becoming controlling owner in 2015, my goal has been to raise the standard for what is expected in all facets of our organization. I believe we have made significant progress both on and off the field through investments in leadership, personnel and new ideas. This progress includes the core of our business, the football team itself, which is regularly evaluated both by results (wins and losses) and team construction/roster building. I am proud of what we have accomplished in my eight seasons of ownership, but I believe there is more to be done and higher aspirations to be met. I want to thank Jon for his dedicated work to set this organization on an upward trajectory and I wish him and his family the best.”

Wyatt says that VP of Player Personnel, Ryan Cowden, will lead player personnel for the rest of the season.

I’ll say this about Amy Adams Strunk, she isn’t afraid to make changes even when things are going reasonably well. Go back to the Mike Mularkey firing before Mike Vrabel was brought in as the head coach. The Titans made the playoffs that year, but she saw that they had reached Mularkey’s ceiling.

We have spent plenty of time talking about how this roster isn’t good enough. Robinson has whiffed on multiple picks, especially on the offensive line. He spent a first, second, and third round pick on offensive tackles in three consecutive drafts. He might not even have gotten a quality player out of those three picks - though the jury is still out on Nicholas Petit-Frere.

You can listen to the MCM Radio podcast reacting to the news of Jon Robinson’s firing here.