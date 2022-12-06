Could Le’Raven Clark replace Dennis Daley at LT for Titans?

Tennessee Titans left tackle Dennis Daley struggled mightily in Sunday’s 35-10 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Daley was credited with allowing four pressures, 3.0 sacks and one additional hurry, via Pro Football Focus. Daley was also whistled for a crucial penalty. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel opened the door for the team to make a change at left tackle by sending Daley to the bench in favor of veteran journeymen Le’Raven Clark.

“Le’Raven Clark will have a chance to compete at left tackle,” Vrabel said during Monday morning’s post-game presser.

#Titans HC Mike Vrabel: Le'Raven Clark will have a chance to compete at left tackle — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) December 5, 2022

Titans fans and analysts had previously thought Clark may replace Daley after the Titans’ bye. Vrabel, Todd Downing and Keith Carter ultimately decided against making such a decision. Vrabel’s tune has somewhat changed following the Eagles debacle.

Daley has simply been abysmal this season. He’s allowed a league-high 9.0 sacks and is arguably the worst starting left tackle in the NFL. PFF has “awarded” Daley with a pass-blocking grade of 46.0. He’s allowed 36 pressures in 11 regular-season appearances.

Daley was forced into the starting lineup following a Week 2 season-ending injury to Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan. Titans general manager Jon Robinson initially acquired Daley and a 2024 seventh-round selection from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a 2024 fifth-round pick. Daley was acquired prior to Lewan’s injury, and was viewed as a depth piece. He hasn’t provided that.

Clark replaced Daley on Sunday as Vrabel sent his starters to the bench in the fourth quarter. Clark played 10 offensive snaps. He wasn’t credited with allowing any sacks or quarterback pressures.