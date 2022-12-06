MCM Radio: Recapping Mike Vrabel’s presser

On today’s MCM Radio (listen here) we talked about all of the newsworthy stuff that came out of Mike Vrabel’s Monday presser:
Those topics included:
- The potential return of Tennessee Titans WR Racey McMath and what his role on the team might be
- An update(ish) on Kyle Philips and how the Titans might be viewing injured players from now until the playoffs start
- A second consecutive week of a dumb penalty on a field goal attempt
- The end of the discussion of Dillon Radunz playing tackle for this team. If they aren’t entertaining replacing Dennis Daley with Radunz there is not a scenario where they will play him at tackle
All of that and much, MUCH more on today’s MCM Radio.
