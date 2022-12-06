MCM Radio: Recapping Mike Vrabel’s presser

On today’s MCM Radio (listen here) we talked about all of the newsworthy stuff that came out of Mike Vrabel’s Monday presser:

Those topics included:

The potential return of Tennessee Titans WR Racey McMath and what his role on the team might be

An update(ish) on Kyle Philips and how the Titans might be viewing injured players from now until the playoffs start

A second consecutive week of a dumb penalty on a field goal attempt

The end of the discussion of Dillon Radunz playing tackle for this team. If they aren’t entertaining replacing Dennis Daley with Radunz there is not a scenario where they will play him at tackle

All of that and much, MUCH more on today’s MCM Radio.

Please rate, review and subscribe:

Apple

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Stitcher

Editor’s note: If you’re viewing this in Apple News, you’ll need to head to your podcast app or phone’s web browser to hear the embedded audio file.