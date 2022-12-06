Titans news: Who will tip the run plays now?

Mike Vrabel was at the podium on Monday to talk about the Tennessee Titans loss to the Philadelphia Eagles after having a chance to watch the film. Jim Wyatt has a list of the hot topics that were discussed. It is a bit disappointing that Kyle Philips probably won’t return to practice this week.

It’s never too early to start looking at mock drafts, right? Our friends at SB Nation posted a new one yesterday. I’m going to need to see a lot of moves on offense before I am OK with them taking a corner. I’m also not going to handle it well if Bryce Young goes to the Houston Texans.

The Titans made a roster move on Monday. I’m not sure how they will run the ball without Cody Hollister out there.

Jeff Saturday isn’t a good NFL coach. Who could have seen that coming? Hopefully, the Indianapolis Colts double down by hiring Saturday as the full-time guy this offseason.

The AFC South is bad, but they were especially bad on Sunday.