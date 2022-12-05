Saints vs. Buccaneers Monday Night Football picks and predictions

This game could be interesting, right? I was really hoping that Marson Lattimore would be back tonight to face off against Mike Evans. The last time the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints met those two players got into a little dustup. They have a longstanding feud. However, it is being reported that Lattimore won’t play tonight.

As for the actual football of the game, the NFC South race is interesting because all of the teams are pretty bad. The 5-6 Bucs lead the division. That means the 4-8 Saints still have a chance to make the playoffs. There is a lot on the line in this game.

Tampa Bay is the better team here. They are 3.5-point favorites, and I can’t see any reason they don’t cover that number. The Saints have some talented skill players, but they also have Andy Dalton playing quarterback.

Use this thread to discuss the game.