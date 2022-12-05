Report: Titans sign OLB Tarell Basham

[UPDATE] - The corresponding move is Cody Hollister to IR.

The Tennessee Titans are adding pass rushing help. Titans general manager Jon Robinson is signing free-agent defensive linemen Tarell Basham, according to Basham’s agent Aaron Henderson. Basham could provide some immediate help.

Excited for @TarellBasham on signing with the @Titans today! — Aaron Henderson (@AR_Henderson) December 5, 2022

Basham originally entered the league with the Indianapolis Colts. They made him the 80th overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft, but Basham recorded just 2.0 sacks as a rookie and the Colts waived him in 2018.

Basham then signed with the New York Jets. The former Ohio standout totaled 5.5 sacks during a two-and-a-half year tenure as a Jet. Basham then joined the Dallas Cowboys via a two-year contract. He matched a career-high 3.5 sacks with the Cowboys last season, but was waived just days ago on November 29.

Tennessee’s pass rush has fallen off a cliff over the previous three contests. Superstar defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons is attempting to play through a painful ankle injury. Simmons has recorded four pressures since suffering the ankle injury. Denico Autry remains on the mend with a knee injury. His absence is being felt.

Mario Edwards Jr. and DeMarcus Walker combined for two pressures in Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. They’re missing the double teams that Simmons and Autry often command. Bud Dupree had two pressures, and Rashad Weaver had zero.

