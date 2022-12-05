Mike Vrabel mentioned in his press conference today that Tennessee Titans WR Racey McMath could return to practice this week. We haven’t seen McMath since the preseason when he was being touted as the downfield option this team desperately needed. He has been sidelined since then with a hip injury.

It will be interesting to see what role McMath takes on when he does return to the roster. Vrabel mentioned today that they wouldn’t want to give him too much with his role on special teams and in the offense. Last year McMath was a key contributor on special teams but didn’t do much on offense. It looked like that might change before he went down with the injury.

My guess is any role he plays on offense will be limited. They will probably have a package for him that Todd Downing calls at the wrong time in every game until the season is over.