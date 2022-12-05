 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MCM Radio: They are who we thought they were

Really, nothing new happened yesterday in Philadelphia

By Jimmy Morris
/ new
There is a lot of panic today after the Tennessee Titans embarrassing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles yesterday. There shouldn’t be panic. That was the same team we have seen all year. They aren’t on the same level as teams that are legit Super Bowl contenders. There should be zero surprise from that game.

I talked about that on today’s MCM Radio (listen here):

That had to be a tough game for Jon Robinson to watch. The receiver that he wasn’t able to work out a contract with abused his team to the tune of 8/119/2 and one injured corner. The offensive line that he has spent a first, second, and third round pick on in the last three years was abysmal like they have been all year.

