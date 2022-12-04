Titans vs. Jaguars opening odds: Tennessee a 3.5 point favorite

Week 14 lines are out from our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Tennessee Titans have opened as a 3.5-point favorite over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium. I’d take the Titans side of that bet. I know how bad they looked in today’s loos, but the Jags got boatraced by the Detroit Lions. The Lions aren’t the Philadelphia Eagles, in case you didn’t know.

Also, if you are looking for a game to get Derrick Henry back on track, this should be the one. He owns the Sparkle Kitties. I can’t wait to see him break off another huge touchdown run against the team with the worst fans in the entire league.

This will be a big game for the Titans. Coming off a two-game losing streak and facing a division opponent at home, this is a perfect spot to stop the bleeding. The magic number in the AFC South is 3 with the result of the Indianapolis Colts vs. Dallas Cowboys game pending.