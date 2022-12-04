NFL playoff picture: Titans drop to 4th in AFC

The Tennessee Titans will be a top 4 seed in the AFC playoffs because they are going to win the AFC South, but they have shown the last couple of weeks that they aren’t one of the best four teams in the AFC. Good thing winning the division trumps record. At least we will get a home playoff game for the 3rd consecutive season.

It was a big day for the Buffalo Bills. They moved all the way from a wild card team to the number one seed in the AFC with the Miami Dolphins loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The Cincinnati Bengals will probably end up winning the AFC North. They beat the Kansas Chiefs today, so they would have the tiebreaker to be the two seed.

Here is the complete playoff picture for the AFC:

1. Buffalo Bills (9-3, win over KC)

2. Kansas City Chiefs (9-3, loss to CIN)

3. Baltimore Ravens (8-4)

4. Tennessee Titans (7-5)

5. Cincinnati Bengals (8-4, win over MIA)

6. Miami Dolphins (8-4, loss to CIN)

7. New York Jets (7-5)

8. New England Patriots (6-6, 5-3 AFC)

9. Los Angeles Chargers (6-6, 4-4 AFC)

10. Las Vegas Raiders (5-7, 4-5 AFC)

11. Cleveland Browns (5-7, win over PIT, 3-6 AFC)

12. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-7, loss to CLE)

13. Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1)

14. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-8)

15. Denver Broncos (3-9)

16. Houston Texans (1-10-1) *Eliminated from playoff contention

Here is how the NFC shapes up:

1. Philadelphia Eagles (11-1)

2. Minnesota Vikings (10-2)

3. San Francisco 49ers (8-4)

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6) [Still to play]

5. Dallas Cowboys (8-3) [Still to play]

6. New York Giants (7-4-1)

7. Seattle Seahawks (7-5)

8. Washington Commanders (7-5-1)

9. Detroit Lions (5-7)

10. Green Bay Packers (5-8, record vs common opponents > ATL)

11. Atlanta Falcons (5-8, record vs common opponents < GB)

12. Arizona Cardinals (4-8, win over CAR)

13. Carolina Panthers (4-8, win over NO, loss to ARI)

14. New Orleans Saints (4-8, loss to CAR)

15. Los Angeles Rams (3-9)

16. Chicago Bears (3-10)