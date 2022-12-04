Stock up, stock down after Titans dominated by Eagles

It was a rough day for the Tennessee Titans, as the Philadelphia Eagles took an early lead and never looked back against a Titans squad that seemingly had no answers, winning 35-10.

All of Tennessee’s flaws that have been present on the season were on full showcase against the Eagles, as AJ Brown torched the Tennessee defense, the Titans offense looked stale, and the offensive line struggled to block.

Let’s look back on a day to forget with who watched their stock go up and who watched their stock go down.

Stock up - Chig Okonkwo

The rookie tight end was one of the lone bright spots on an otherwise bad day for the Titans.

Okonkwo caught 4 of 5 targets for 68 yards, including a 41-yard catch-and-run.

The rookie has shown a lot of promise and potential this season, but seems like he hasn’t been given enough opportunities.

Chig should definitely be a featured part of this offense moving forward.

Stock down - Pass defense

Coming into the game, much of the focus was on the Eagles rushing attack, but Philadelphia had success early with the aerial attack and stuck with it.

That resulted in maybe Jalen Hurts’ best passing performance of his career, as he completed 29-39 for 380 yards and three touchdowns.

The Titans looked lost in the secondary as the Eagles receivers found openings all afternoon and Hurts didn’t face a ton of pressure, slicing the Tennessee defense.

AJ Brown and Devonta Smith each had over 100 yards receiving with Brown leading the day with 8 catches on 10 targets for 119 yards and two scores.

Stock down - The Front Office

This was not Jon Robinson’s best day.

The AJ Brown storyline was a big one coming into the game, and Brown showed the type of player he can be with his big day.

I know there are a lot of stories around Brown’s departure, and maybe there was no way he was staying in Tennessee, but being lit up by a star wide receiver you traded away in the offseason while your own receivers struggled... not the best look for JRob.

The Titans roster deficiencies also showed themselves throughout the day with struggles on the O-line, particularly at the tackle spots, the lack of depth at wide receiver, and so on.

Stock up - Run Defense

While the Titans had a terrible day defending the pass, the defense held up pretty well against the run, as the Eagles finished with just 2.8 yards per carry, going for 67 yards on 24 carries.

Granted, the Eagles didn’t have to do a lot on the ground with the success they had through the air, but nonetheless, holding a team that typically averages 162.5 yards rushing per game and 4.7 yards per carry to 67 yards and 2.8 yards per carry is an accomplishment.

Philadelphia had two rushing touchdowns on the day, but those two touchdowns were both within 5 yards.

Stock down - The Offensive Line

As just mentioned, the offensive line had one of its worst performances of the season.

Ryan Tannehill was constantly under pressure when he dropped back and was sacked 6 times with five different players scoring a sack on the day.

Along with that, the Eagles hit Tannehill 9 other times during the game before Vrabel turned to Malik Willis.

The offensive line also failed to open up any running lanes in the run game.

That’s been a struggle the last few weeks, but Derrick Henry struggled once again and one of the major reasons is that Henry has had nowhere to go when he receives the handoff.

At this point, it seems like the O-line is what it is, but will have to be one of the top priorities addressed in the offseason.