A.J. Brown and the Eagles torch the Titans, 35-10

It felt like it would be a tall task to walk into Philadelphia today and come out with a win. That feeling turned out to be correct.

Jalen Hurts, Devonta Smith and A.J. Brown came out hot, and stayed hot throughout the first half. Hurts found Smith to kick off the scoring today, putting the Titans in an early hole.

Of course, the main storyline here was A.J. Brown. The Titans dealt Brown to the Eagles in return for the 18th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, which turned into Treylon Burks. As it turns out, Burks scored the opening touchdown of the game for the Titans, but unfortunately paid the price.

Burks did not return after being evaluated for a concussion.

And then it was Brown’s turn. A double move ended up causing some contact in the secondary, which left Brown standing all alone. He finished it off to make it a 14-7 game.

The Titans would add a field goal after a long pass play to Chig, but Philadelphia punched in another score before halftime. They took a 21-10 lead into the break, and the wounded Titans had an uphill climb ahead.

Injuries continue to be a major issue for the Titans. They lost Burks, Kristian Fulton and David Long Jr. in the first half, making things that much more difficult against one of the league’s most explosive offenses.

The Eagles opted not to test Tennessee’s stout rushing defense. Instead it was Hurts tearing up the Tennessee secondary, as the Titans struggled to get any pressure. That was the theme of the day, as both Smith and Brown continued to shake loose. Screen, easy crossers — it was just too easy.

Philadelphia walked right down the field to open the second half and found A.J. Brown for another touchdown. Brown abused Tre Avery to catch a contested ball, putting the Eagles in firm command at 28-10.

The lifeless Titans had nothing going offensively, and the Eagles put this one away early in the second half. A 35-10 lead was all she wrote.

A.J. Brown ended with eight catches for 119 yards and two scores. The Titans ended with a combined 39 receiving yards from all of their receivers.

This team sure can beat the bad teams, that’s no problem. Playing in the AFC South certainly helps. However, when faced with any sort of challenge this year, the Titans have fallen on their face. This game reminded us all of the dreadful night in Buffalo, and only fueled the speculation that this team will have a quick first round exit in the playoffs next month.

The Titans have a floor, and that’s aided by a terrible AFC South. But are they really going anywhere? Games like today tell us all we need to know. Getting to the playoffs give you a chance to make something happen, but it’s very apparent that this roster just doesn’t have the juice needed to make any sort of run.

Now 7-5, the Titans will host the Jaguars next week.