Titans-Eagles: Inactives

The Titans have another big one today, this time on the road at Philadelphia. The Eagles hold the best record in the NFL, and they’re looking to keep their grip on the NFC No. 1 seed today.
They’ll welcome a Titans team that continues to slowly but surely get a little healthier. Jeffery Simmons will be able to go today after being listed as questionable all week long. Tennessee will be without Denico Autry once again, however. Nickel corner Elijah Molden will also be out.
Center Ben Jones is set to make his return to the lineup, along with kicker Randy Bullock.
The Eagles will get big nose tackle Jordan Davis back, which should provide a nice boost for their front that is tasked with slowing down Derrick Henry today. That’s going to be a big matchup to watch up front.
Kickoff is set for noon central time on FOX. The Titans are 4.5 point underdogs.
Titans Inactives
Denico Autry
Elijah Molden
Naquan Jones
Hassan Haskins
Jordan Roos
Sam Okuayinonu
Cody Hollister
Eagles Inactives
Robert Quinn
Josh Jobe
Trey Sermon
Josh Sills
Sua Opeta
Ian Book
Loading comments...