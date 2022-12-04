Titans-Eagles: Inactives

The Titans have another big one today, this time on the road at Philadelphia. The Eagles hold the best record in the NFL, and they’re looking to keep their grip on the NFC No. 1 seed today.

They’ll welcome a Titans team that continues to slowly but surely get a little healthier. Jeffery Simmons will be able to go today after being listed as questionable all week long. Tennessee will be without Denico Autry once again, however. Nickel corner Elijah Molden will also be out.

Center Ben Jones is set to make his return to the lineup, along with kicker Randy Bullock.

The Eagles will get big nose tackle Jordan Davis back, which should provide a nice boost for their front that is tasked with slowing down Derrick Henry today. That’s going to be a big matchup to watch up front.

Kickoff is set for noon central time on FOX. The Titans are 4.5 point underdogs.

Titans Inactives

Denico Autry

Elijah Molden

Naquan Jones

Hassan Haskins

Jordan Roos

Sam Okuayinonu

Cody Hollister

Eagles Inactives

Robert Quinn

Josh Jobe

Trey Sermon

Josh Sills

Sua Opeta

Ian Book